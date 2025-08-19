BSc nursing student hangs himself from fan in hostel room

A student died by suicide by hanging himself from a fan in his hostel room in Gur Seva College, Panam, late last evening. However, the reason for the suicide is not known. The police have got the post-mortem done and handed over the body to his family members.

Davinder Kumar (23), son of Lal Bahadur Pandit and a resident of Somriya Koritola village in Siwan district, Bihar, was a fifth-semester BSc Nursing student. He appeared for an exam yesterday. While other students gathered for dinner, Davinder did not join them. His absence continued during the night attendance, prompting concern among his peers. They knocked on his door and called out to him, but received no response.

The students then alerted the college security guards. Upon arrival, the guards and students broke a window to look inside the room, where they found Davinder hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope. He was immediately brought down and rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, the police informed Davinder Kumar’s family. His elder brother, Jatinder Pandit, uncle Pradeep Kumar, and other relatives arrived at the hospital this afternoon. Based on Jatinder Pandit’s statement, the police initiated action under Section 94 of the BNSS.

In his statement, Jatinder mentioned that Davinder had been struggling with his mental health and that the suicide was likely due to this condition. He expressed that the family does not wish for any legal action to be taken. However, he has requested that Davinder’s mobile phone be examined to help uncover the reasons behind the suicide.

The deceased's mobile has been taken into custody and call details have been obtained. The real reason for the suicide will be found out by checking Facebook ID, Instagram ID and other mobile data.