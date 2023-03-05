BSF gets 88 women constables

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 4

Passing-out parade and oath taking ceremony of female recruit constables (batch number 259) was organised at Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security Force, Kharkan Camp. In the parade, 88 female recruit constables participated. They will now join their respective units in the service of the nation.

Asif Jalal, IG BSF Punjab Frontier and STC BSF Kharkan was the chief guest. He was welcomed by SS Mand, Commandant (Training), STC BSF Kharkan and other officers.

First of all, the chief guest was presented with general salute by parade. Thereafter, the chief guest inspected the parade and took salute from the marching columns. The female recruit constables, who excelled in various indoor and outdoor disciplines, were awarded with medals by the chief guest.

After the parade, a cultural programme was presented in which the trainees displayed traditional folk dances of different states as a splendid example of “unity in diversity”. The mass dance performance on skillfully choreographed traditional and patriotic songs won the hearts of the audience enthralling the entire atmosphere of the parade ground. On the occasion, all the staff of STC BSF Kharkan, their families, trainees, BSF retired officers, family members of female recruit constables, school children and dignitaries of Hoshiarpur district were present. On the occasion, specially abled children of Atmasukh Atmadev Ashram, Kanak Mandi, Hoshiarpur, were also present. Harjinder Singh Bains, Director of Regional Panjab University, Hoshiarpur, was also present along with his staff and 45 students of National Cadet Corps.

The chief guest appreciated the excellent display of self-confidence, skill and coordination of recruits which was the hallmark of the parade. He appreciated the recruits for choosing BSF as a career option and exhorted the recruits to serve the country with courage and enthusiasm and come out as shining inspiration for the youth of the nation to shed hesitation and come forward to join forces on the call of the nation.