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Home / Jalandhar / BSF jawan, two relatives booked for woman’s murder

BSF jawan, two relatives booked for woman’s murder

The case was registered on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s father, who alleged that his daughter was beaten to death by her husband at the alleged instigation of his uncle and aunt

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Talwara, Updated At : 03:11 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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The Hajipur police have booked a BSF jawan and two of his relatives for the alleged murder of his wife, who died under suspicious circumstances. The case was registered on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s father, who alleged that his daughter was beaten to death by her husband at the alleged instigation of his uncle and aunt. The police have launched an investigation.

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Hajipur SHO Harpreet Singh said the deceased, Rama, had married Amarjit Singh, a resident of Shekhanmatta (Sunehra), around 12 years ago. The couple had two children. Amarjit is serving in the BSF.

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According to the complaint, Amarjit had allegedly been harassing Rama for several years, pressuring her to bring her share of her parental property. The complainant also alleged that she had been assaulted on several occasions. About three to four months ago, Amarjit allegedly beat Rama, following which the two families reached a compromise.

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Ram Chand, Rama’s father, told the police that around 4 am on August 14, his brother Malkeet Singh received a phone call from Amarjit, who said that Rama had fallen from the roof and sustained serious injuries. She was taken to Government Hospital, Hajipur.

When family members reached the hospital, doctors declared Rama dead. The complainant alleged that injury marks were visible on her head and body, raising suspicions about the circumstances of her death.

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Ram Chand alleged that his daughter had not died after falling from the roof but had been beaten by Amarjit, allegedly at the instigation of his uncle Kuki and aunt Sonia.

Based on the complaint, the Hajipur police registered a murder case against Amarjit Singh, Kuki and Sonia. The police are investigating the allegations and examining other evidence and circumstances to ascertain the exact cause of Rama’s death.

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