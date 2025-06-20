BSF man, wife, 2 children injured as car collides with tipper truck in Jalandhar

Four of a family were injured as the car they were travelling in collided with a tipper truck near the Pathankot bypass here on Friday morning.

The WagonR with a Jammu and Kashmir registration number collided with the tipper parked on the roadside.

The injured were identified as BSF head constable Manish Kumar, his wife and their two children. The woman suffered a serious injury on the head.

The accident took place at about 8 am. The BSF man was heading to Chandigarh with his family.

The tipper driver said the tipper had broken down on the roadside and he was repairing it when the car hit it from behind.

Rajkumar, an ambulance driver who witnessed the accident, said the car being driven at a high speed lost balance and collided with the tipper.

ASI Gurmel Singh said, “The woman received a serious injury on the head. The children were also injured. The BSF jawan did not receive a major injury but is in a state of shock.”

The injured were admitted to hospital. Police said no one has pressed charges so far.