BSF school honours academic achievers

The BSF Senior Secondary School organised a felicitation ceremony to honour its meritorious students for academic excellence and outstanding results in the CBSE Class X and XII board examinations for the academic session 2025-26.

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The occasion was attended by Dr Atul Fulzele, IPS, IG BSF Punjab Frontier and the chairman of the school, as the chief guest in the presence of senior BSF officers and other dignitaries.

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Ritik Choudhary was honoured for securing the first position in Class XII with a score of 93.8 per cent, followed by Taranjot Kaur in second position and Payal Sharma in third position.

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Vanshika Kamat was felicitated for obtaining the first position in Class X board exams with 91.8 per cent, followed by Niharika Bisht in second position and Ishmeet Singh in third position.

The BSF IG encouraged the students to pursue studies with dedication, discipline and perseverance, while urging them to strive for greater heights and become responsible citizens of the nation. — TNS