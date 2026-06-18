BSNL expands retail network, invites youth as selling agents

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a special enrolment campaign to connect local shopkeepers, mobile retailers, customer service centre (CSC) operators and young entrepreneurs with its retail network as direct selling agents (DSAs).

Advertisement

The initiative aims to create new self-employment opportunities in Punjab and expand the BSNL’s network reach at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

Dalwinder Singh Manku, Principal General Manager, BSNL, Jalandhar, said the campaign would provide a new earning opportunity for people amid the rapid expansion of the company’s indigenous 4G network. “Newly enrolled DSAs can earn attractive commissions by selling BSNL SIM cards, facilitating mobile number portability (MNP) services and providing prepaid re-charge facilities,” he said.

Advertisement

He said the applicants could register themselves at their nearest BSNL office or customer service centres.

Officials said that BSNL was also rapidly strengthening high-speed broadband connectivity in rural areas through the BharatNet project.

Advertisement

A dedicated portal was launched for booking fibre to the home connections in rural regions, an official said.