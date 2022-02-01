BSNL invites applications for telecom infra providers

Jalandhar, January 31
BSNL has invited applications to rope in telecom infrastructure providers (TIPs) for marketing, provisioning and maintenance of the FTTH (Fibre to the Home) and air fibre connections on a revenue share basis as per the BSNL policy in selected areas of Jalandhar, Kapurthala and SBS Nagar (except Balachaur tehsil) districts.
According to BSNL officials, this move will promote entrepreneurship among residents.
“We have chalked out this opportunity to compete with major private players in the broadband internet segment. Demand for broadband connections has increased at large after the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The work from home and study from home options have led to a huge rise in demand for broadband internet connections in the city, therefore this will help us increase our market share,” said Sunil Kumar, GM, BSNL, Jalandhar. —
