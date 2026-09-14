BSP demands basic amenities for Valmiki families in Akalgarh

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders in Phagwara have reiterated their allegations of discrimination against members of the Valmiki community in village Akalgarh, saying that several families are still deprived of basic amenities, including proper water supply and roads.

The statement came after the village sarpanch issued a clarification regarding the allegations. BSP leader Parminder Bodh and other party leaders said the problems faced by Valmiki families in the village had not been resolved and merely showing one family standing alongside the sarpanch could not establish that the issue had been settled.

Advertisement

Bodh said the area where several Valmiki families reside continues to face problems relating to water supply and roads. He claimed that while houses on one side of the road had been provided facilities such as interlocking pavement and water arrangements by the panchayat, the portion where Valmiki families reside allegedly lacked similar facilities.

Advertisement

He said that even if a water pipeline had been extended up to the road, arrangements should also be made to ensure that water reaches the houses. Water supply and roads are basic civic amenities and should be provided to every citizen without linking them to the number of families or the community living in an area, he said.

The BSP leaders alleged that instead of addressing the concerns on the ground, the sarpanch was attempting to clarify the issue in the media by showing only some members of one family, while the problems faced by other Valmiki families remained unaddressed.

Advertisement

They urged the sarpanch to focus on resolving the issues rather than issuing clarifications, saying that areas without adequate water supply should be provided with the necessary facilities and action should be taken to improve roads wherever required.

Bodh warned that if the Valmiki families were not provided basic amenities, including water and proper roads, the BSP would intensify the matter before the administration. He further said that the BSP’s Phagwara unit would stage a large-scale protest outside the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate if the grievances were not addressed.

The BSP leaders also demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter and urged the administration to conduct an on-the-spot inspection to ascertain whether Valmiki families in Akalgarh were actually receiving water supply, road connectivity and other basic civic amenities.

Surinder Dhanda, Sukhwinder Singh Shergill, Romi Phagwara and members of the affected Valmiki families were also present on the occasion.