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Home / Jalandhar / BSP flags civic neglect, demands action on issues in Phagwara

BSP flags civic neglect, demands action on issues in Phagwara

Cites shortage of sonologists and radiologists in government hospitals

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:07 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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BSP leaders and activists protest outside the SP office in Phagwara on Monday.
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Activists of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Phagwara unit, led by Parminder Boudh, staged a peaceful protest outside the Superintendent of Police (SP) office on Monday, raising several issues concerning the Dalit community and the general public.

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Addressing the media, Boudh alleged that the grant sanctioned for the construction of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan at Mohalla Kolsar had not been utilised on the ground. He also claimed that Ambedkar Park, developed for public use, had fallen into a dilapidated condition due to the alleged negligence of the local administration.

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Boudh demanded the reopening of the railway crossing at Sugar Mill Chowk, which was closed by the administration. He said the closure had caused inconvenience to local residents and devotees travelling to Chintpurni Temple, and urged the authorities to restore the crossing to ensure smooth traffic movement.

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He further alleged that farmers were facing difficulties in getting their land registered at the tehsil level, affecting their ability to avail themselves of government benefits linked to agricultural land. He demanded that pending land registration cases be processed on priority.

Raising healthcare concerns, Boudh said the shortage of sonologists and radiologists in government hospitals, particularly at the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, was forcing patients to seek costly diagnostic services at private centres. He called for the immediate appointment of permanent specialists at the hospital.

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He also alleged that several complaints and cases involving members of the Dalit community were pending with the SP office without timely action. He urged the police to expedite the disposal of these cases. Following the protest, a delegation of BSP leaders and activists met the SP and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands.

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