The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) today held demonstrations at all district headquarters across the state on the issue of drugs.

Advertisement

Under the Punjab Sambhalo campaign, BSP leaders and workers also staged a large-scale protest against the government and submitted a memorandum to district administration officials for the Governor for the eradication of drugs.

The district-level demonstration was led by BSP state general secretary and zone in-charge advocate Balwinder Kumar and along with him BSP leaders Gurmel Chumbar and Tirath Rajpura.

Advertisement

Addressing a large gathering of BSP workers, Balwinder Kumar said that although the AAP government is waging a war against drugs, the conditions of people are going from bad to worse at the ground level due to drugs and people are dying every day.

As a result of this, more than 47 people have died in Majitha. He said the AAP government also turned out to be like the previous governments. "The way drugs were available during the rules under previous governments, the same is happening in the rule of the AAP government. That is why the government needs to be changed and BSP is its suitable alternative," Balwinder Kumar said.

Advertisement

BSP leaders Gurmel Chumbar and Tirath Rajpura also said in the campaign launched by the government against drugs, pamphlets are also being issued against drug addicts, whereas they need to be reformed and the big network of drugs needs to be broken if the government really wants to eliminate drugs from the state.