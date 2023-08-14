BSP leaders condemn AAP govt for repressing Dalits, Backward Classes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 13

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) held a mahapanchayat at Buta Mandi here today. During the mahapanchayat, BSP leaders condemn the AAP government for repressing Dalits, Backward Classes, workers, farmers, employees, students and media organisations.

Addressing the demonstration, BSP state president Jasveer Singh Garhi said since the formation of the AAP government in the state, Dalits, Backward Classes among others were being bullied.

He said a false case was registered against as many as 163 BSP workers protesting against drugs for blocking the highway. He also condemned the police for resorting to lathicharge on BSP leaders/workers and taking them into custody.

Garhi demanded strict action against police officers responsible for registering these cases. He also strongly condemned the police lathicharge on students protesting for post-matric scholarship in Jalandhar. He said if due justice was not given in these cases, the BSP will hold a meeting on the issue in September.

BSP state in-charge Nachhatar Pal said the rights of Dalits and Backward Classes are being taken away by the AAP government.

“When people of these sections protest against poor policies of the government, they are repressed. The BSP will respond strongly to such bullying,” Pal said. BSP leader Balwinder Kumar said the AAP government was conspiring against him and the party workers through the police so that they could not raise their voices against anti-people policies of the AAP. He alleged that a false report had been filed against him because of his opposition to drugs being sold in villages in the Kartarpur constituency. He said the AAP government wanted to enslave the people of Punjab.

#Dalits #Mandi