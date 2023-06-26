 BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

BSP leader Balwinder Kumar being detained at Saipur in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 25

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Saipur locality on the Jalandhar-Phagwara Highway today as two factions were caught in a confrontation over the statue at Dr BR Ambedkar Park at Saipur. BSP leader Balwinder Kumar, along with party supporters, was briefly detained by the police and let off later.

Both parties pacified

It was just a clash between two opposing factions, which were pacified by the police. No wall of the park was broken, nor any statue vandalised. The dispute will be sorted by the requisite authority. Pardeep Singh, SHO, police station number 8

As Balwinder and his supporters and locality residents came head to head over the statue, heavy police force reached the spot to mitigate the situation. Balwinder and some of his supporters were forcibly taken (the video of which has gone viral in a mini-bus) to the police station 8 where they were detained for hours. Meanwhile, the police said the matter pertains to land dispute and comes under the Municipal Corporation. Hence, no FIR was registered in the case.

At least 200 to 250 residents and society members of the Saipur locality gathered at the park site allegedly with an intention to take off the Ambedkar statue. However, BSP leaders said they confronted the men and didn’t allow the statue to be moved.

With the face off intensifying, senior officials of at least three police stations - including the Police Lines and the police station number 8, gathered on the occasion.

Balwinder alleged: “There is a park in the locality since 2015. There was a platform made in the name of Dr. BR Ambedkar, which was taken down by areas residents on June 13. Area residents also filed a complaint to the MC claiming a road needed to be made from the park as it was the MC land. The park has been there for 10 years. With the platform being broken, we erected a Dr Ambedkar statue at the same spot on June 18. Today, 200 to 250 people reached the spot and claimed that they would take off the statue, which we couldn’t allow to happen. They also broke the park’s boundary walls before saying they will take off the statue. Instead of acting against them, the police detained us.”

SHO of the police station number 8, Pardeep Singh said, “It was just a clash between two opposing factions which was pacified by the police. Action was taken as per the need of the hour. No wall was broken, nor any statue vandalised. The matter is under the MC and they will decide. A dispute on the park will be sorted by the requisite authority. The police will intervene only when there is law and order issue.”

Commenting on allegations of police detainment of members of only one faction, the SHO said, “Action was taken to restore normalcy. The activists were taken to listen to them and to resolve the matter. They were released later.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

2
Nation

'Bombed six Muslim nations': Sitharaman slams Obama for comments on Indian Muslims

3
Nation

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

4
Amritsar

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

5
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for traffic due to flash flood near Aut in Mandi

6
Delhi

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

7
Nation

Woman swallows 59 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 11 crore; caught at Delhi airport

8
Trending

‘You can’t see me’: PM Modi ‘does a John Cena’ as WWE wrestler shares Instagram post; netizens can’t keep calm

9
Diaspora

Man convicted of killing Sikh taxi driver in dispute over fare in UK

10
Himachal

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

7 injured in the accident

Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing

Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing

Mandi, Kullu worst hit | Kalka railway line disrupted; 85 ro...

Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help

Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help

Four lakh affected across nine districts

62 years on, rains reach Mumbai, Delhi same day

62 years on, rains reach Mumbai, Delhi same day

India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’

India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’

PM, Egyptian President discuss trade, defence and security |...


Cities

View All

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Rain brings respite from heat, humidity

Knotty affair: Dangling wires over road opposite BBK college annoy shopkeepers, residents

Pensioners protest, demand development tax withdrawn

Jaura village cross-firing: Search op on to nab remaining members of robbers’ gang

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Mohali admn on toes, says no need to panic

Monsoon to hit tricity in 2 days

First waste plant under RWAs in Chandigarh to get rolling soon

Kidney transplant waiting list down to 2 months at PGI, Chandigarh

Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching live wire

Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching pole

Stay away from electricity poles during rain: BSES

Right to travel abroad is valuable fundamental right, says Delhi court

Enrolment for lawyers’ welfare scheme from July

1,500 cab drivers seek easy loan for EV switch

Hoshiarpur man becomes deputy sheriff in US county

Hoshiarpur man becomes deputy sheriff in US county

Kapurthala’s Keedi village gets sewerage in a day

Jalandhar residents oppose gate installation at Park Lane

Cable mess: With rains around, hanging wires raise safety concerns at Mai Hiran Gate in Jalandhar

Open House: What steps should the government take to check the rising crime graph?

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Cable mess: Dangling wires at BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar an eyesore

Residents bear brunt of extended power cut

Demanding pollution-free water bodies, activists hold padyatra

Stolen car used in murder bid

Expect showers this week: Met

Expect showers this week: Met

Patiala club beat Agra academy by 4 wkts

Man held with 11-gram heroin