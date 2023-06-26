BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 25

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Saipur locality on the Jalandhar-Phagwara Highway today as two factions were caught in a confrontation over the statue at Dr BR Ambedkar Park at Saipur. BSP leader Balwinder Kumar, along with party supporters, was briefly detained by the police and let off later.

Both parties pacified It was just a clash between two opposing factions, which were pacified by the police. No wall of the park was broken, nor any statue vandalised. The dispute will be sorted by the requisite authority. Pardeep Singh, SHO, police station number 8

As Balwinder and his supporters and locality residents came head to head over the statue, heavy police force reached the spot to mitigate the situation. Balwinder and some of his supporters were forcibly taken (the video of which has gone viral in a mini-bus) to the police station 8 where they were detained for hours. Meanwhile, the police said the matter pertains to land dispute and comes under the Municipal Corporation. Hence, no FIR was registered in the case.

At least 200 to 250 residents and society members of the Saipur locality gathered at the park site allegedly with an intention to take off the Ambedkar statue. However, BSP leaders said they confronted the men and didn’t allow the statue to be moved.

With the face off intensifying, senior officials of at least three police stations - including the Police Lines and the police station number 8, gathered on the occasion.

Balwinder alleged: “There is a park in the locality since 2015. There was a platform made in the name of Dr. BR Ambedkar, which was taken down by areas residents on June 13. Area residents also filed a complaint to the MC claiming a road needed to be made from the park as it was the MC land. The park has been there for 10 years. With the platform being broken, we erected a Dr Ambedkar statue at the same spot on June 18. Today, 200 to 250 people reached the spot and claimed that they would take off the statue, which we couldn’t allow to happen. They also broke the park’s boundary walls before saying they will take off the statue. Instead of acting against them, the police detained us.”

SHO of the police station number 8, Pardeep Singh said, “It was just a clash between two opposing factions which was pacified by the police. Action was taken as per the need of the hour. No wall was broken, nor any statue vandalised. The matter is under the MC and they will decide. A dispute on the park will be sorted by the requisite authority. The police will intervene only when there is law and order issue.”

Commenting on allegations of police detainment of members of only one faction, the SHO said, “Action was taken to restore normalcy. The activists were taken to listen to them and to resolve the matter. They were released later.”