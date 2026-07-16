BSP workers block road over FIR against Rampur village sarpanch

Workers of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday staged a three-hour protest outside Rawalpindi Police Station in Phagwara over the registration of an FIR against the woman sarpanch of Rampur Sunnera village and her husband. They alleged that the case, filed over the alleged abuse of a woman, was politically motivated. The demonstration ended after the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) assured the protesters of a fair and detailed inquiry into the matter.

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The protesters blocked the Hoshiarpur Road outside the police station, raising slogans against the Punjab Government and the police administration. The blockade severely disrupted traffic for nearly three hours, leaving commuters and motorists stranded in long queues amid intense heat.

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Addressing the gathering, BSP Phagwara Assembly constituency in-charge Lekh Raj Jamalpuri, councillor and party president Chiranjee Lal Kala, vice-president Sukhwinder Singh Shergill, district rural president Parminder Bodh, councillor Amandeep and other senior party leaders alleged that Rawalpindi Police Station had repeatedly been embroiled in controversies and accused the local police of acting under political pressure.

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The leaders claimed that ordinary citizens were routinely harassed at the police station, while complaints remained pending without proper investigation. They alleged that the FIR registered against the Rampur Sunnera sarpanch and her husband was false, baseless and lodged under political influence. They demanded that the police ensure justice not only in the present case but also in other pending grievances from villages under the police station’s jurisdiction.

After nearly three hours, DSP Palwinder Singh reached the protest site and held talks with the demonstrators. He assured them that the allegations regarding the FIR would be examined thoroughly and that appropriate action would be taken based on the findings. Following the assurance, the BSP leaders called off the protest but warned that they would launch a larger agitation if their demands were not addressed.