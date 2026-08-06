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Home / Jalandhar / BSP protests ‘misuse’ of police machinery by AAP Govt

BSP protests ‘misuse’ of police machinery by AAP Govt

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:44 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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BSP leaders and workers protest outside the SSP office in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
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The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday staged a protest outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jalandhar Rural, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab Government is misusing the police machinery to harass innocent people by registering false criminal cases.

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The protest was led by BSP state general secretary Balwinder Kumar and witnessed the participation of a large number of party workers and supporters.

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Addressing the gathering, Balwinder Kumar alleged that the Punjab Government has been using the police, particularly in the Jalandhar Rural area, to register false FIRs against innocent citizens under political influence. He claimed that after such cases are registered, the police proceed to file charge sheets in court, forcing innocent people to face prolonged legal proceedings.

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He further alleged that the highest number of such cases have been registered in the Kartarpur Assembly constituency, represented by an AAP MLA. He said that a rural police station had sent challans against 42 persons despite the case having already been cancelled by the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP).

BSP leaders demanded the immediate withdrawal of all allegedly false cases and an end to what they described as the misuse of police powers for political purposes. They warned that the party would continue its protests until justice is delivered and the cases are cancelled.

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