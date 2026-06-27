BSP stages protest outside DSP office over alleged police high-handedness

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), today staged a protest outside the DSP Office in Phagwara against the alleged high-handedness of the police and what the party described as the suppression of people raising their voices for justice and their rights. Protesters raised slogans and demanded accountability, impartial policing and justice for the common people.

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Addressing the gathering, BSP Kapurthala District vice-president Pradeep Mall, Rural District president Parminder Bodh and BSP Phagwara vice-president Sukhwinder Singh Shergill alleged that while the government often claims there is a shortage of police personnel to deliver justice at police stations, additional police force is readily deployed whenever ordinary citizens protest for their rights. They accused the government of attempting to suppress democratic voices through police action, calling it contrary to the spirit of democracy.

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The speakers further alleged that the law and order situation in Punjab had deteriorated significantly, with incidents of robbery, snatching, burglary, extortion and murder becoming common across police station jurisdictions. They claimed that criminals no longer feared the police and even senior police officers’ residences had witnessed thefts that remained unsolved for days.

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Shergill said the BSP had always fought for the rights of Dalits, the poor and other underprivileged sections of society and would continue to oppose any form of alleged injustice or oppression. The party leaders urged the police administration to function impartially and ensure justice for every citizen. They also warned that the party would intensify its agitation if the alleged harassment of people continued.

After nearly three hours of protest and slogan shouting, DSP Palwinder Singh met the protesters and assured them that every citizen visiting police stations would be treated with dignity and respect, pending cases would be resolved expeditiously and law and order in Phagwara would be strengthened. He also assured that strict action would be taken against all forms of crime, including drug-related offences.

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A large number of BSP workers and supporters, including former youth wing president Arun Suman, Ram Murti Khera, former Block Samiti member Harbhajan Khalwara, Ambedkar Sena Punjab president Surinder Dhanda, sarpanch Kuldeep Kumar of Jagatpur Jattan and youth leader Sandeep Ambedkari, were present during the protest.