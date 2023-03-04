BSP to hold state-level meeting on March 15

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 3

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders on Thursday held a meeting to finalise plans to hold a state-level workers’ meet to celebrate the birth anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram on March 15.

Central incharge, Punjab, Randhir Singh Beniwal, Punjab incharge Avtar Singh Karimpuri, Nawanshahr MLA Nachhatar Pal and Jalandhar-based leader Balwinder Kumar addressed the gathering. They said that sector-wise organisational set up would be created in the party in the next 30 days.

The leaders said they also internally discussed the issue of Lok Sabha bypoll in Jalandhar and the party’s strategy for the same.

Insiders stated that the party workers have been interested in seeking ticket for the BSP in its alliance with the SAD.