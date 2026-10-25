BSP urges government to take responsibility for stubble management

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 24

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Addressing a gathering during the Punjab Sambhalo Muhim, BSP state president Dr Avtar Singh Karimpuri urged the Punjab Government to take full responsibility for the management and disposal of paddy stubble, stressing that the issue requires a sensitive, practical and farmer-friendly approach rather than punitive measures.

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He said the government must protect farmers’ interests, safeguard public health and preserve Punjab’s environment by introducing a comprehensive policy that addresses the economic and practical challenges of stubble management.

Dr Karimpuri said stubble burning had become a serious concern because of its adverse impact on air quality, the environment and public health. However, he maintained that the problem cannot be resolved merely by registering cases against farmers, imposing fines or making adverse entries in land records. A lasting solution, he said, requires the government to understand the circumstances that compel some farmers to burn crop residue and provide viable alternatives, financial assistance and adequate infrastructure.

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Highlighting the challenges faced by farmers after the paddy harvest, he said the narrow window between harvesting paddy and sowing wheat leaves little time for field preparation. He noted that both in-situ and ex-situ stubble management methods involve significant costs related to machinery, collection, transportation and disposal, which were particularly burdensome for small and financially constrained farmers.

Calling for direct government intervention, Dr Karimpuri said the authorities should take responsibility for collecting and removing stubble from fields. He suggested that the government arrange baling, collection and transportation of crop residue while bearing the associated costs. Such a mechanism, he said, would ease the financial burden on farmers and make environmentally responsible practices more feasible.

He also advocated a per-acre bonus or financial assistance for farmers who manage stubble without burning it. According to him, an effective incentive system would encourage the adoption of alternative residue-management methods and help offset additional expenses. Farmers, he added, should not be expected to meet environmental requirements without access to affordable and practical solutions.

Dr Karimpuri further urged the government to engage directly with farmers, understand their concerns and facilitate access to machinery, financial support and efficient stubble-disposal systems.

He also called for greater investment in infrastructure that can convert agricultural residue into a valuable resource. Biomass plants, compressed biogas (CBG) plants and other industries capable of utilising paddy stubble should be encouraged and supported, he said.