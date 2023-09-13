BSP's state-level meet tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: Ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has planned to hold a state-level meeting in Jalandhar on September 14. The meeting will be held in the state office of the party here. BSP’s central coordinator and in-charge of the party in Punjab Randhir S Beniwal will preside over the meeting. Party’s state general secretaries, state secretaries, state committee members, district in-charges, district presidents, presidents and in-charges of Vidhan Sabhas will attend the meeting. Vipul Kumar, central coordinator, will also attend the event. TNS

Man arrested for snatching

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person for snatching cash, mobile phone and assaulting a shopkeeper. Investigating officer (IO) Lovleen Kumar said the suspect had been identified as Rattan Singh, a resident of Hussainabad village. Jaskirat Singh, a resident of Tahli village, complained to the police that the suspect carrying weapons barged into his shop at Shankar Adda on September 8, assaulted and threatened him. He also snatched Rs 12,000 in cash and a mobile phone from him. The IO said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching), 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC was registered against the suspect and eight others. OC

Murder suspect still at large

Phagwara: Even two years, the Nurmahal police have failed to arrest a person involved in the murder of a local resident. Rohit (22), a resident of Mohalla Khatikan, was shot dead on the morning of August 10 by Jaswinder Singh Bunty, a resident of Lohar village falling under the Jamsher Sadar police station. The police had registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC against Jaswinder Singh Bunty. Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhdev Singh said no success had been achieved so far in the case and further investigations were on.

#Lok Sabha