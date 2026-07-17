Buddha Dariya set for revival on lines of Holy Kali Bein: Sandhwan

Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Wednesday called upon people to join hands in protecting water resources from pollution, cautioning that unchecked environmental degradation poses a serious threat to human survival.

Advertisement

Addressing the concluding ceremony marking the 26th anniversary of the kar sewa of the Holy Kali Bein, Sandhwan said the conservation of water and other natural resources was not merely an environmental responsibility but a moral obligation towards future generations. He emphasised that clean water is essential for life and expressed concern over the alarming decline in groundwater levels and growing contamination of water bodies, saying these challenges affect crores of people and require collective action.

Advertisement

Sandhwan said the remarkable revival of the Holy Kali Bein under the leadership of Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, with the support of dedicated volunteers, would remain an inspiring example of public participation in environmental conservation. Expressing confidence in the ongoing efforts to rejuvenate Buddha Dariya, he said it too would undergo a transformation similar to that of the Holy Kali Bein.

Advertisement

The Speaker also advocated the mandatory adoption of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) technology by industries to prevent the discharge of untreated and toxic effluents into water bodies.

“Those who pollute water are enemies of humanity, as water is the driving force of nature,” he said.

Advertisement

Appreciating Sant Seechewal’s lifelong commitment to environmental protection, Sandhwan said the Punjab Government was extending every possible support to his mission of preserving the state’s natural resources.

Quoting the Gurbani verse “Pawan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat”, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said the Sikh Gurus regarded air as the teacher, water as the father and earth as the great mother, underlining the sacred relationship between humanity and nature.

He said the Gurus had cautioned future generations to respect and protect nature, but mankind had failed to uphold that responsibility. “The time has come to imbibe the teachings of Gurbani in our lives and restore Punjab’s pristine glory by collectively resolving to save the environment,” he added.

Khuddian highlighted that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab had achieved a significant milestone by utilising 80 per cent of available canal water for irrigation while reducing dependence on groundwater. He also described the Seechewal Pond Model as a sustainable system for naturally treating wastewater and praised Sant Seechewal’s successful restoration of the Holy Kali Bein and his ongoing efforts to rejuvenate Buddha Dariya.

Meanwhile, Jails and NRI Affairs Minister Dr Ravjot Singh said Sant Seechewal had transformed the once highly polluted Holy Kali Bein into a clean and usable water body through persistent dedication and public participation.