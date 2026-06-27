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Home / Jalandhar / Buddhists hold hunger strike, demand repeal of Bodh Gaya Act

Buddhists hold hunger strike, demand repeal of Bodh Gaya Act

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:13 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Buddhists raise slogans during a protest outside the DC office, Jalandhar.
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The Buddhist community and various affiliated organisations observed a one-day hunger strike and sit-in protest outside the DC office on Friday, demanding the repeal of the Bodh Gaya Act.

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Under the Bodh Gaya Mahavihara Liberation Movement, the members of the Buddhist community held the protest for five hours from 10 am to 3 pm. On this occasion, Buddhist leaders, monks and intellectuals submitted a memorandum to the general assistant of the Deputy Commissioner. They demanded that the Government of India and the Government of Bihar to hand over complete control of the Bodh Gaya Buddha Mahavihara exclusively to Buddhists.

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Through the memorandum, they also urged the Punjab government to declare Buddha Purnima a gazetted holiday and to provide representation to Buddhists in the Minority Commission.

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Present on the occasion were Bhikshu Chandra Kirti, Bhikshu Pragya Prabhakar, advocate Harbhajan Sampla, professor Balvir, Chanchal Baudh, Husan Lal Baudh, Gurmeet Sampla, Lahimbar Bangar, Prashottam Dadra, Lal Chand Sampla, Chaman Sampla, Hem Raj Rattu, Manjit Singh, Nirmal Binji, Rajinder Kumar Jassal, principal Paramjit Jassal, Dr Satpal, Husan Lal of Phoolpur Dhanal and other Buddhist devotees.

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