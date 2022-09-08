Budding players win against all odds in game of life

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, September 7

Even though they don’t have access to proper training, facilities, or good diet, several budding players, sons and daughters of daily wagers have proved that no problem in their lives can deter them from attaining their goals.

Winners of various competitions. Sarabjit Singh

They play barefoot, and win, and don’t even care if they will get hurt. Such heart-warming scenes are being witnessed during the block-level primary school games being held at Mithapur and other blocks. Notably, the primary government schools do not have physical education teachers despite the fact that governments always raise the matter of encouraging sports from primary level.

Several games, including athletics, kho kho, gymnastics, skipping, yoga, kabaddi, etc., are being played during the games. Parents of 10-year-old Manish are daily wagers. He won first prize in wrestling (25 kg), and 100-m race. “Manish is as fast as the wind. We are sure he can win any race,” claim those who have witnessed Manish play at the venue. He is a student of Government Primary School (GPS) Kang Sabu.

“I have been practicing for the past one week,” says Manish. When asked what he wants to become when he grows up, Manish just smiles and replies: “Khed nu agge laike jana hai.”

Honey, 10, lost his father recently. His mother is a daily wager too. He won the first position in yoga. He has been learning yoga for the past one year. Kabaddi position holder Sukhdev has the same story. He has no father while his mother works as house help.

Sabowal Gudiya, 9, a student of Government Primary School (GPS) also stood first in the 100-m race. In the family of six, her mother is the lone earner. “I have four sisters and a mother. She works as a domestic help. I have lost my father,” she says.

10-year-old Ajit won the first prize in skipping. His father works as a factory worker while his mother is a daily wager. “I have been playing for the past three years,” he says. All these players share that their parents ever stopped them from playing.

Anuradha Arora, in charge of Government Primary School, Kang Sabu stresses the students belonged to economically weaker sections. “We identify them and then train them so that they achieve big in their lives,” she says.