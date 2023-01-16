Budding writer honoured

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 15

“To achieve success in life, it is most important to be disciplined and struggle continuously,” said social worker and retired Civil Surgeon Dr Ajay Bagga here today.

He made those remarks during a brief meeting to give away the Principal Omprakash Bagga Memorial Scholarship. Budding young writer Aditi Sidhu was honoured on the occasion. The first book, ‘Hypnotising Universe’, written by the BCA 2nd year student at the age of 19 years, was released just recently. 15 students from different colleges who work as newspaper hawkers presented a Dushala to Aditi.

Dr Bagga said, “Achieving success in life is possible only when you struggle continuously while being disciplined, and do not stop before achieving your goal. Continuous struggle is the sure guarantee of success.”