Budding writer honoured

Hoshiarpur, January 15
“To achieve success in life, it is most important to be disciplined and struggle continuously,” said social worker and retired Civil Surgeon Dr Ajay Bagga here today.
He made those remarks during a brief meeting to give away the Principal Omprakash Bagga Memorial Scholarship. Budding young writer Aditi Sidhu was honoured on the occasion. The first book, ‘Hypnotising Universe’, written by the BCA 2nd year student at the age of 19 years, was released just recently. 15 students from different colleges who work as newspaper hawkers presented a Dushala to Aditi.
Dr Bagga said, “Achieving success in life is possible only when you struggle continuously while being disciplined, and do not stop before achieving your goal. Continuous struggle is the sure guarantee of success.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...
AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt
Arvind Kejriwal says the L-G cannot take independent decisio...
Supreme Court asks Centre to spell out stand on marital rape by February 15
Hearing to be held on March 21
PU VC Raj Kumar resigns; DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders
The DUI will assume office on Monday
4 Indian passengers on Nepal plane had made video a minute before it crashed
Sonu Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh had gone to pay obeisance to...