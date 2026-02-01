Budget focuses on making cities centres of development; EU trade deal to benefit Punjab: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Union Budget 2026-27 laid huge focus on transforming Jalandhar, Ludhiana and many other cities of the country into big centres of development. Modi also said the free trade agreement (FTA) reached with the European Union recently would benefit Indian manufacturers, including those in Punjab, in exporting their products.

Addressing a gathering at the Dera Sachkhand Ballan here on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Modi said that in the Union Budget presented in Parliament on Sunday, a provision of Rs 17 lakh crore has been earmarked, which will benefit villages, the poor, farmers and the youth.

"The Budget will further empower the poor, the 'anndatta', youth and women," Modi said, adding, "It is a budget to strengthen villages, to increase farmers' income, and promote 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives." "Over the past years, our government made unprecedented investments in roads, electricity, water, rail and irrigation projects, with each penny spent on infrastructure creating several job opportunities," he said.

If the roads in the villages are good, it will be easier to take the produce to the mandis, which will benefit all, he said.

"Our government, over the years, focused on providing good, cheap medical treatment to the poor and the middle class. In the last 11 years, many medicines have been made cheaper, while the poor and the elderly are being provided free treatment," Modi said.

To make cancer treatment cheaper, many life-saving medicines have been made inexpensive, he added.

"There are many diseases for which medicines need to be imported from foreign countries. But for the poor and the middle class, such costly medicines remain out of reach. More such medicines have been made cheaper," he said.

Referring to the Budget, Modi said its big focus was on making Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur (all in Punjab) and many other cities of the country big centres of development.

The Budget made a big provision of funds for the development of these cities, he said.

The PM also said that several mega textile parks will come up in the country, which will benefit the cotton farmers and labourers. Noting that sports was another focus area of the Budget, Modi said Punjab was way ahead in this field.

Under the Khelo India Mission announced in the Budget, not only modern infrastructure will come up, but coaches, staff and other professionals will also be prepared, Modi said.

Asserting that Punjab is known for its hardworking people and skilled youth, the prime minister said the trade deal will benefit the state as well. "Lakhs of people in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar are engaged in the textile sector, which will get big markets now as 27 countries have opened," he said.

"Clothes made here will be sent for sale in European markets. It means orders in Punjab's factories will go up, and there will be more work in the factories. Employment opportunities will go up in the fields of design and production," Modi added.

The Prime Minister said the trade deal with the EU will also benefit the sports goods industry in Jalandhar, creating job opportunities in packaging, branding and logistics.

"With this trade deal, our processed food will easily reach the European markets, benefiting the farmers in Moga, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda, and opening up new opportunities for the youth of the state," he said.

Product designing and packaging should be the best, and as per the requirements of the overseas markets, he added.