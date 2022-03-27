Buffalo thieves booked, probe on

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have booked unidentified thieves on the charge of stealing buffaloes. Sulakhann Singh, a resident of Talwann village, complained to the police that unidentified thieves struck at his cattle shed on March 16 night and decamped with two buffaloes and a calf. The IO said a case under Section 380 and 457 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC
Shahkot: The police have booked five miscreants on the charge of snatching gold chain and cash from a villager and assaulting him.Investigating officer (IO) Salindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Satwarg alias Sago Jatindar Singh alias Nikka, a resident of Dharmiwal village and their three unidentified accomplices. Jaspal Singh, a resident of Akabar Pur Kalan village, complained to the police that the accused waylaid and snatched his gold chain, Rs 25,000 and assaulted him on March 21 at his village.
