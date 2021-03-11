Building a dream home beyond reach of common man now

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 4

Building a house is not a cakewalk anymore, as skyrocketing prices of coarse sand, fine sand, and gravel are troubling those who had either started the construction or are planning to start.

High prices of the building construction material have washed away the desire of a common man to build his dream home.

Rakesh Chawla, a trader who had brought a plot to build a home, said he had to postpone the plan as he could not afford to buy materials at such high prices. “Middle-class families plan a budget. I had also planned the same, but looking at the cost, it doesn’t seem feasible now,” he said.

Nitish Gupta, another resident, a service man who had started the construction, stopped the work midway. “Whenever I go to purchase raw material, the suppliers either say that there is a shortage, or the cost is too high. So, right now, I am just in a waiting mode,” he said.

Even the building material suppliers are also suffering a lot. “The new government has put a hold on the mining which is why we are suffering a lot. Tippers, trucks are lying as it is, there is no work, everyone is sitting idle,” said Opinder Pal Singh, one of the suppliers. As per the information, there are more than 400 tippers in Jalandhar.

He added that local shopkeepers, labour, and everyone are without work these days and are looking for ways to make both ends meet. As crushers in Punjab are not working, the raw materials are coming from Himachal Pradesh, which is delaying the whole process of supplying the material. “We have to wait for tippers for three days. There is a slump in the market,” Opinder Pal said.

The cost of coarse sand has gone up to Rs 5,000 and those who can afford, are also paying Rs 8,000 extra for fine sand.

The Jalandhar Tipper Association had given a memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner recently demanding resuming the functioning of the crushers. The association is also going to hold a protest against the government at Pathankot Chowk on Thursday.

“We want to convey that we are suffering a lot, and the administration and government must pay heed to our problems and issues,” another supplier said.