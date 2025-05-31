Bulldozer action against drug smugglers’ illegal structure

Under the ongoing action against illegal encroachments made by drug peddlers as part of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ initiative, the Municipal Corporation Jalandhar, in coordination with the Commissionerate Police, on Friday demolished an illegal structure belonging to notorious drug smugglers.

The illegal structure was razed in the Rama Mandi locality. Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur stated that the Municipal Corporation had received information about an illegal construction by notorious drug smugglers Bunty and his brother Shanty. The duo has as many as 12 cases registered against them, including those under the NDPS Act. Shanty is currently lodged in jail.

Acting promptly, the Municipal Corporation and Police teams, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, Jalandhar Cantt) Babandeep Singh, demolished the encroached structure. The Commissioner of Police stated that the accused are habitual offenders, with each having six cases registered against them under the NDPS Act and other criminal sections.