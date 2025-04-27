DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Bulldozer action in drug hotspot Lakhanpal; Illegal construction razed, 9 peddlers arrested

Bulldozer action in drug hotspot Lakhanpal; Illegal construction razed, 9 peddlers arrested

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur urges people to share drug-related tips on the Punjab Government’s dedicated WhatsApp number 9779-100-200, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:10 PM Apr 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illegal constructions of drug smugglers being demolished in Lakhanpal village.
Advertisement

Taking action under the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, Commissionerate Police Jalandhar demolished illegal constructions of drug smugglers in Lakhanpal village — a locality notorious as a major drug hotspot.

Leading the operation, Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said that the village had been under close surveillance. A joint team of the Panchayat Department and Jalandhar Commissionerate Police razed unauthorised structures built on government land by known drug peddlers.

Police investigations revealed that the primary accused who encroached the government land, Hardeep Singh alias Deepa — a history-sheeter — had nine cases registered against him, including seven under the NDPS Act. His father Sarbjit Singh and brother Sandeep alias Sonu also faced two criminal cases each.

Advertisement

Kaur said the demolished encroachment was being misused by drug peddlers to cross over rooftops and escape during police raids. "By removing these illegal structures, we have curtailed their escape routes. We intend to intensify our raids further and clean the village of its bad name," she asserted.

Earlier, nine drug peddlers were arrested, while several others fled. In addition to the arrests, the police have identified two properties for freezing under the NDPS Act.

Advertisement

The village panchayat also passed a formal resolution banning the sale and consumption of drugs within the village, extending full support to the government's campaign.

Kaur urged people to share any drug-related tips on the Punjab Government’s dedicated WhatsApp number 9779-100-200, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper