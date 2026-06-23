Bullet mark on shutter, shell found inside Jalandhar clinic

A homoeopathic clinic owner in Jalandhar was left shocked after discovering a bullet mark on his clinic shutter and shattered glass panes on Monday morning. The police have launched a probe into the incident.

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The incident occurred at a clinic on the Salempur–Verka Milk Plant road.

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When he returned to open the clinic on Monday morning, he found a bullet hole in the iron shutter. Upon opening it, he noticed that the glass display pane inside was completely shattered, with cracks radiating from what appeared to be a corresponding bullet impact point.

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The bullet shell was found inside the clinic when it was opened.

A complaint was immediately lodged with the Jalandhar police and a probe has begun.

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Incidentally, the clinic owner said he was perplexed by the incident as he neither had feud, nor received any threats from any unscrupulous elements.

Police station in-charge Yadvinder Singh said since the clinic owner didn't receive any calls, prima facie, it appears to be a case of stray or accidental firing, possibly by miscreants or someone under the influence of liquor. A detailed probe is under way.