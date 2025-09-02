Bundhs in mand to be strengthenedonce water recedes: Ministers

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat assured residents of the flood-hit mand region in Sultanpur Lodhi that the government will ensure the strengthening of embankments in the area once flood waters recede. The ministers said a report on the measures will be submitted to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann so that people, who have been repeatedly facing devastation due to floods, can be provided permanent relief.

The two ministers, who have been deputed by the Chief Minister to oversee relief and rehabilitation works in the flood-affected areas of Kapurthala district, visited several inundated villages in the mand. Travelling on tractors to reach marooned settlements, they interacted with affected families and assured them of all possible support from the government.

During their visit, the ministers directed the DC to ensure immediate availability of ration, tarpaulin sheets, and boats as per the demands by villagers. Responding to the urgent need to protect the link road near Yusufpur Darewal, they ordered the dispatch of sand through tippers and deployment of JCB machines to prevent further damage.

Mundian said Punjab has suffered significant losses due to this natural disaster. However, he added that the government is committed to compensating people through a special girdawari, which will be carried out swiftly. For this purpose, special tehsildars have already been appointed in the flood-affected regions.

The ministers also distributed ration and essential supplies among residents of Mand Inderpur, Yusufpur Darewal, and neighboring villages located along the border of Ferozepur, Kapurthala, and Jalandhar districts.

Earlier in the day, both ministers held a meeting with administrative officials to review the ongoing relief operations.

Accompanying the ministers during the visit were Sultanpur Lodhi Improvement Trust Chairman and halqa incharge Sajjan Singh Cheema, advocate Karmbir Singh Chandi (halqa incharge, Kapurthala), SSP Gaurav Toora, district media incharge Inderjit Singh Jugnu, Additional Deputy Commissioner Navneet Kaur Bal, and other senior officers.