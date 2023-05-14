Buoyed by Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll win, AAP sets sights on MC elections

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 13

Following a resounding triumph in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has set its sights on the forthcoming Municipal Corporation (MC) elections with unwavering determination.

Amidst an atmosphere of unbridled celebration outside the counting centre here today, fervent supporters of the party passionately emphasized the voters' profound affinity for the party and expressed their confidence in securing similar victory in the upcoming MC elections.

When the tallied votes solidified Sushil Rinku's commanding lead of nearly 57,000 votes around 12:50 pm, a wave of jubilation engulfed AAP workers stationed outside the counting centre. They wasted no time in summoning dhol walas, distributing sweets and filling the air with lively Punjabi boliyas, celebrating their momentous victory.

The resonating echoes of the AAP's workers celebration reverberated throughout the surroundings, accompanied by slogans such as 'AAP Zindabaad' (long live AAP) and 'Bhagwant Mann teri soch te, pehra dvange thok ke' (Bhagwant Mann, we will guard your thoughts with unwavering dedication).

AAP suppoters celebrate the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha bypoll in Jalandhar. Sarabjit Singh

It’s just the beginning The party’s achievement in fulfilling its major poll promise of free power, commitment to fair governance and fight against corruption remained instrumental in the victory. It is just the beginning and a similar performance will be replicated in the upcoming MC polls.Rs Harchand Singh Barsat, AAP General Secretary

The women workers also danced to dhol beats while holding broom (AAP's party symbol) in their hands, and posed for selfies by flashing the victory sign.

Addressing the media outside the counting centre at Sports College, the party leaders were quick to attribute their success to the trust bestowed upon them by the voters. Harchand Singh Barsat, the state general secretary of AAP and chairman of Punjab Mandi Board, said the party's achievement in fulfilling its major poll promise of providing 300 free electricity units per month to every household, resulting in significantly reduced utility bills, the commitment to fair governance, their relentless fight against corruption, the establishment of accessible mohalla clinics, and the party's efforts in job creation remained instrumental in propelling the party to a victory in a constituency historically considered a stronghold of the Congress, and that too with an unprecedented margin of nearly 58,000.

He stated that their triumph in the Jalandhar bypoll elections is merely the beginning and expressed his firm belief in replicating such victories in the upcoming MC elections and, subsequently, in the highly anticipated 2024 General Election.

When questioned about the party's strategy for upcoming MC polls, Barsat revealed that numerous councillors and party workers from rival parties, including Congress and SAD, had recently joined AAP, considering the enduring strength of the AAP wave in Punjab. "With more leaders of Opposition expressing their desire to join the party, it became increasingly evident that AAP's presence and influence in Punjab remains unassailable, promising a formidable future," he added. He said as always, the party would conduct a survey before deciding on whom to give the ticket for MC elections, and would ensure that all the pending development works in Jalandhar see the light of the day.

Meanwhile, Simardeep Kaur, a housewife, who was spotted cheering for AAP outside the counting centre along with other women of her area, said, "It's for the first time that we are receiving just Rs 200 or Rs 400 electricity bills. Every time, the leaders make promises, but it's for the first time that a party has fulfilled it that too within a year."

Workers ecstatic