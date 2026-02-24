Burglars decamp with ₹1.5 lakh, 20-tola gold in Kapurthala

In a burglary incident from Kapurthla, miscreants entered a locked residence by cutting through a window grill and decamped with cash and gold ornaments valued at several lakhs of rupees. The theft, which took place while the family was away attending a wedding function, has triggered concern among residents over rising incidents of targeted house break-ins.

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According to preliminary information, the accused gained entry into the house of trader Sumit Parkash by breaking the iron grill of a rear-side window. They reportedly ransacked rooms and searched almirahs and storage units before fleeing with approximately ₹1.5 lakh and nearly 20 tolas of gold jewellery. The family discovered the theft upon returning home and finding household items scattered and cupboards forced open.

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Police officials reached the spot soon after receiving information and initiated the investigation. A case has been registered against unknown persons and forensic teams are examining the scene for fingerprints and other evidence. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being scrutinized to trace the suspects and establish their movement before and after the incident.