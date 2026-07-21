Burglars decamp with Rs 1.20 lakh cash, gold near Phagwara

A burglary was recently reported from Chahra village near Phagwara, where unidentified burglars allegedly broke into a house and decamped with cash, gold jewellery and other valuables, collectively estimated to be worth Rs 20-25 lakh.

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According to the FIR filed in this regard, complainant Gurpreet Singh said he and his family had gone to sleep after dinner at around 10 pm on the night of July 19. At about 4.30 am the following morning, he allegedly discovered that burglars stole Rs 1.20 lakh in cash kept by his mother, along with several gold ornaments from his house.

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