Burglars decamp with cash, jewellery worth ₹75 lakh in Kapurthala

A major theft was reported from Ward No. 34 in the Shekhupur area of Kapurthala, where burglars allegedly decamped with gold and silver jewellery, cash and other valuables worth ₹75 lakh late Tuesday night. The police have initiated an investigation.

Advertisement

According to family member Sumit, the family had left their house around 9 pm to attend a wedding ceremony in Hoshiarpur. When they returned home around 2:30 am, they found the main door lock broken. Upon entering the house, they discovered that the locks of the cupboards had also been broken and the belongings inside were scattered.

Advertisement

Sumit stated that the burglars stole around 45 tolas of gold, about half a kilogram of silver, nearly ₹4 lakh in cash, $1,000 and a newly purchased tablet. The stolen jewellery reportedly included ornaments belonging to his mother Rita Nair, who lives in the United States, his sister who resides in Canada, and his wife.

Advertisement

After receiving the information, a team from the City Police Station reached the spot and began investigation. Police officials also started examining CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding area to trace the suspects. On Wednesday morning, the Kapurthala dog squad team visited the scene and conducted a search for possible clues.

The police said the matter is under investigation and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits at the earliest.