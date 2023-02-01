Burglars flee with Rs 12K, phone

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The house of a trader, Swaran Singh, was reportedly burgled in Mohalla Satnampura here last night. The burglars entered the house from the rooftop after breaking the locks and decamped with a mobile phone, Rs 12,000 in cash and copper utensils. The family members were away to attend a wedding ceremony. The police have registered a case. oc

Bike stolen from house

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Gurmail Singh, a resident of Mohalla Ravidass Pura here, complained to the police that he had parked his motorcycle bearing the registration number PB-08-CS-5532 outside his house on January 14 from where it was stolen. The investigating officer Amrik Singh said a case under Section 379 of IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused. OC

Goods stolen from house

Phagwara: Valuable goods, including an LCD and water taps, were found stolen from a house in New Model Town here last night. Owner of the house Munish Chadha said thieves entered after breaking open the locks and ransacked the place. The police have registered a case. OC

Man booked for brewing liquor

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a villager on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor. The investigating officer Mohan Singh said the accused has been identified as Gurmukh Singh, a resident of Ismail Pur. 300 litres of lahan (raw liquor), 10 bottles of hooch and utensils for storing and brewing were recovered from his possession. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the accused who managed to flee from the spot. OC

Rickshaw-puller found dead

Phagwara: An unidentified rickshaw-puller was found dead in mysterious circumstances here. He was found dead in his rickshaw under the local sugar mill bridge this morning. The police have registered a case and sent the body to the local Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. OC

Kaputhala villager held for cheating

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a Kaputhala villager on the charge of breach of trust and cheating. Investigating Officer (IO) Govindar Singh said Mukhtar Singh, a resident of Nasire Wal village, had complained that the accused, Mittar Singh of Ucha Boharr Wala village in Kapurthala, and his brother had signed an agreement with him to sell their 15 marla plot in Lohian Khas and received Rs 15 lakh from him as advance money but did not register a sale deed and cheated him.