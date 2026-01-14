DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Burglars strike jewellery shop in Punjab's Mukerian, valuables stolen

Burglars strike jewellery shop in Punjab's Mukerian, valuables stolen

As per preliminary information, robbers made away with gold ornaments weighing around 350 grams and silver items

article_Author
PTI
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 07:39 PM Jan 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

Burglars decamped with gold and silver ornaments after breaking into a jewellery shop at Mukerian in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Shop owner Anuj Mahajan said he locked the shop and left for home as usual on Lohri evening on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In the early hours of Wednesday, a resident living near the shop informed him about some suspicious persons tampering with the shutter.

Advertisement

When he rushed to the spot, the suspects had fled, but the shutter was found broken and ornaments displayed in the showcases were missing, the police said.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the shop.

Advertisement

Mukerian SHO Sub-Inspector Daljit Singh on Wednesday said that as per preliminary information, the burglars made away with gold ornaments weighing around 350 grams and silver items, including glasses and plates. He added that the complete list of stolen articles was yet to be provided by the shop owner, after which the exact loss would be assessed.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway. Raids are being conducted to trace and arrest the suspects, the SHO said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts