Burglars decamped with gold and silver ornaments after breaking into a jewellery shop at Mukerian in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, police said on Wednesday.

Shop owner Anuj Mahajan said he locked the shop and left for home as usual on Lohri evening on Tuesday.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a resident living near the shop informed him about some suspicious persons tampering with the shutter.

When he rushed to the spot, the suspects had fled, but the shutter was found broken and ornaments displayed in the showcases were missing, the police said.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the shop.

Mukerian SHO Sub-Inspector Daljit Singh on Wednesday said that as per preliminary information, the burglars made away with gold ornaments weighing around 350 grams and silver items, including glasses and plates. He added that the complete list of stolen articles was yet to be provided by the shop owner, after which the exact loss would be assessed.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway. Raids are being conducted to trace and arrest the suspects, the SHO said.