Burglars strike NRI's house in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 3

The house of an NRI based in Italy, Baljit Singh, was reportedly burgled in Narur village near Phagwara last night. Unidentified persons burgled the kothi after breaking locks and decamped with valuables, including gold ornaments and cash of Rs 50,000.The police have registered a case.

In another case, a shop was reportedly burgled in Palahai Gate locality in Phagwara last night. Deepak Kumar, the shop owner, told the police that burglars took away valuables worth around Rs 75,000 from the shop after ransacking it badly. A case under relevant sections of the IPC have been registered. It was the second theft in this shop during the past three months.

In the third case of theft, a house was reportedly burgled in Dhadhe village last night.The victim, Ram Rattan, told the police that valuables worth Rs 50,000 were found burgled. A case under Section 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered.

3 drug peddlers arrested

The local police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 13-gm heroin and 210 intoxicating tablets from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Gaurav, a resident of Jalandhar, and Hardip of Nawanshahr. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in this regard. In another case, the police have arrested a drug peddler, Raj Kumar, of Balmiki Mohalla, Phagwara, and recovered 5 gm of heroin from him.