Burglars strike three shops on Phagwara’s railway road; cash, CCTV stolen

A series of burglaries at three shops on railway road in the Industrial Town of Phagwara has triggered concern among local traders, with unidentified miscreants allegedly breaking locks and stealing cash and other items worth thousands of rupees. The incidents, which reportedly took place during the night, have heightened fear among shopkeepers over the safety of their businesses and the effectiveness of night-time policing in the area.

According to information provided by the affected traders, the burglars targeted a fast-food outlet, an electrical shop and an engineering store. The miscreants allegedly broke the locks of the establishments and made off with cash and other valuables. The incidents have added to concerns among local business owners, who said that repeated thefts were disrupting their livelihoods and creating an atmosphere of insecurity.

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Mukesh Kumar, owner of Sharma Fast Food, said he was shocked to discover the broken locks when he reached his shop in the morning. According to him, the burglars had forced their way inside but apparently did not take away any major goods or cash from his establishment. The circumstances of the incident, including the exact motive and whether anything else was taken, remain to be established.

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Another burglary was reported at Parmar Engineering Stores. According to the shop representatives, the intruders entered the premises through the roof and allegedly stole cash amounting to thousands of rupees kept in a cash drawer. The burglars reportedly also removed CCTV cameras installed in and around the shop, raising concerns that the equipment may have been targeted to eliminate potential evidence of their movements.

Anand Electricals was also reportedly targeted, with the burglars allegedly breaking the shop’s locks. The full extent of the loss at the establishment was not immediately clear. The affected traders said they had informed the city police about the incidents and called for a thorough investigation.

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They expressed concern over what they described as a growing pattern of thefts in the city, saying such incidents were affecting their ability to conduct business without fear. They urged the police to examine the available evidence, identify those responsible and make arrests in accordance with the law.

The traders also called for stronger night patrols and improved security arrangements in commercial areas, particularly along railway road, where several shops remain vulnerable after closing hours. Further details about any police action or arrests were not provided.