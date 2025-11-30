Burglary at Urban Estate K’thala, gold jewellery, Rs 3.5L cash stolen

A major burglary has been reported in the posh Urban Estate locality of Kapurthala, where thieves broke into the home of a Rail Coach Factory employee and escaped with gold jewellery worth several lakhs along with Rs 3.5 lakh in cash. The incident came to light on Friday evening when the homeowners, Sukhdev Singh and his wife Paramjit Kaur, returned from work and found the main door lock smashed.

Advertisement

According to police, the couple had locked the house in the morning before leaving for their respective duties—Sukhdev Singh works at the Rail Coach Factory, while Paramjit Kaur is a government school teacher. Their two children live abroad. Upon entering the house, they discovered that the locks of multiple wardrobes had been broken and belongings were scattered throughout the rooms.

Advertisement

Initial statements given by the complainant indicate that the stolen items include a 2.5-tola gold chain, a 1.5-tola gold kara, four gold rings weighing around 6 grams each, a 1.5-tola gold locket, three pairs of 6-gram gold tops, a diamond ring and Rs 3.5 lakh in cash that had been kept in a bag inside the wardrobe.

Advertisement

City Police Station SHO Amandeep Nahar confirmed the incident and said an FIR has been registered against unidentified thieves. He added that police teams are examining CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the culprits and expect to make arrests soon.