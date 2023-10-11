Bus driver gets 10-year RI, fined Rs 20K in accident case

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 10

The Court of District and Sessions Judge Dilbag Singh Johal today sentenced a bus driver to undergo 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a road accident case in which eight persons were killed and nine others suffered injuries.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict. In case of non-payment of fine, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment of three months.

The accident took place on the Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni Road around 5:30 pm on August 7, 2016. On the complaint of a brother of one of the deceased, the Sadar police had registered a case in this regard.

In his complaint to the police, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of JCT Mills, Chohal, said his brother and some other persons were going on foot to attend Shravan fair of Mata Chintpurni.

The bus driver, coming from the Chintpurni side near Chohal, rammed his vehicle into the pedestrians. Eight persons were killed, while nine others suffered injuries in the accident.

The Sadar police registered a case under Sections 304, 337 and 427 of the IPC. The police arrested the bus driver, Krishna Kumar, a resident of Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana. He was later presented in the court.

During the hearing today, the Court of District and Sessions Judge Dilbag Singh Johal found Krishna Kumar guilty and sentenced him to under 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him. In case of non-payment of fine, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment of three months.

Besides, holding the bus driver guilty under Sections 337 and 338 of the IPC, the court also sentenced him to undergo six-month and 1-year rigorous imprisonments, respectively.

#Hoshiarpur