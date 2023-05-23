Bus hits car, causes pile-up at traffic lights

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 22

A major accident unfolded at Guru Nanak Mission Chowk here on Monday afternoon, where vehicles waiting at the traffic lights were struck by a Punjab Roadways bus.

The bus driver collided with a car, triggering a pile-up involving seven vehicles. The bus driver fled the scene, but the other drivers managed to apprehend the conductor. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, but the vehicles involved suffered significant damage.

The bus conductor claimed that the accident occurred as the brakes of the vehicle failed, and the driver had not fled the spot, but rather gone to the Punjab Roadways depot to inform the higher authorities about the accident.

The police from Division Number 4 promptly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. The extent of the damage indicated that the vehicles involved had sustained significant impact both from the rear and the front.

The police said: “If the parties involved can reach a mutual agreement for the losses, no further legal action would be taken. However, if an agreement cannot be reached by them, appropriate action will be pursued accordingly.”