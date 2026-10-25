Bus services resume in Jalandhar after contractual workers call off indefinite strike

Bus services resumed in Jalandhar from Saturday evening after contractual workers of the Punjab Roadways and the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) called off their indefinite strike following a meeting with Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

The meeting was held at the PRTC head office in Patiala with officials of both transport undertakings joining through video conferencing. The union said the government had agreed to address its demands, paving the way for the resumption of bus services.

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The strike had severely disrupted public transport in Jalandhar, with 158 of the 169 buses in the fleets of depot 1 and depot 2 remaining off roads. Bus services on major routes including Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Pathankot, Jammu, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Batala were also affected, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

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The workers had been on strike since October 21 under the banner of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers Union. Their prominent demands include regularisation of contractual employees, bringing outsourced workers under direct contracts with the department and withdrawal of FIRs registered against them following violence during a protest against the kilometre scheme in Sangrur.

Harkesh Kumar Vicky, state vice-president of the union, said around 7,000 contractual workers of the Punjab Roadways and the PRTC had participated in the strike during which over 2,700 buses remained off their routes across the state.

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In a press statement issued after the meeting, the union said the government had agreed to issue joining letters to outsourced employees for their induction on a contractual basis on October 26 and 27. Officials were also assigned the responsibility of resolving remaining demands at a meeting scheduled for October 29.

However, the union warned that it would immediately resume the strike and intensify its agitation if the remaining demands were not met by October 29.

The resumption of bus services brought relief to commuters who faced difficulties travelling to neighbouring cities and other destinations during the four days disruption.