Bus stolen from Phagwara stand, recovered within hours

A bus was allegedly stolen from the Phagwara bus stand in the early hours of Sunday, even as senior police officers and personnel were extensively deployed in and around Lovely Professional University (LPU) to ensure the smooth conduct of the NEET-UG examination. Although the police recovered the vehicle within a few hours and arrested a suspect, the incident has raised questions about security and surveillance at the centrally located bus stand.

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According to information available, the bus, owned by a private transport company, had been parked and locked on the bus stand premises after completing its scheduled operations. Despite the bus stand being located in a busy and densely populated part of the city, an unidentified person allegedly gained access to the vehicle and drove it away during the early hours without immediately drawing attention.

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The theft came to light around 5 am when conductor Pawan Kumar returned to resume duty and found the bus missing. He had reportedly parked the vehicle around 8 pm the previous evening before leaving for home. A driver associated with another bus is said to have noticed suspicious activity and alerted transport staff.

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According to preliminary investigations, the suspect allegedly entered the bus around 4 am, started the engine and drove away at a high speed. During the escape, the bus reportedly collided with another parked vehicle, damaging its windowpanes.

Following a complaint by the bus owner, police teams launched a search operation and examined CCTV footage from the bus stand and surrounding areas. The investigation reportedly led officers towards the GT Road and the Amritsar-bound route.

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The stolen bus was eventually traced near Hamira on the Amritsar national highway. The police recovered the vehicle and apprehended a suspect who allegedly attempted to flee from the spot.

SP, Phagwara, Major Singh told The Tribune late on Sunday evening that the police acted swiftly and recovered the vehicle within a few hours of receiving the complaint. He said the prompt response led to both the recovery of the bus and the arrest of the suspect.

The incident assumes significance as a substantial police force, including senior officers, had been deployed at and around LPU for NEET-UG examination duties. While the deployment was aimed at ensuring a free, fair and secure examination environment, the theft has sparked concerns over whether routine surveillance at other key locations in the city remained adequate.

The incident has also highlighted the need for enhanced night-time security, effective CCTV monitoring and stricter checks on vehicles and individuals entering or leaving the bus stand during late-night and early-morning hours. However, it will be premature to attribute the theft to any specific security lapse until the police complete their investigation.

The police are investigating how the suspect gained access to the vehicle, whether the ignition key had been left inside the bus or if another method was used to start it. Investigators are also examining the suspect's background and analysing CCTV footage to reconstruct the sequence of events.

While the swift recovery of the vehicle reflects prompt police action, the theft itself has underscored the importance of round-the-clock security at the Phagwara bus stand, a key transport hub located in the heart of the city. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the arrested suspect will be subject to due legal process.