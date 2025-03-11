DT
Home / Jalandhar / Buses to now pick passengers from inside bus stand in Phagwara

Buses to now pick passengers from inside bus stand in Phagwara

The district administration and traffic police have sorted out traffic mess outside the bus stand in Phagwara. It has been decided that all buses will now go inside the bus stand to pick passengers. Earlier, passengers felt inconvenience in boarding...
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:29 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
The district administration and traffic police have sorted out traffic mess outside the bus stand in Phagwara. It has been decided that all buses will now go inside the bus stand to pick passengers. Earlier, passengers felt inconvenience in boarding a bus, government-owned or private, for destinations like Jalandhar, Amritsar, Jammu, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur and Nakodar as none of the bus drivers entered the stand.

Traffic police in-charge Aman Kumar Daveshwar said efforts are also being made with the help of the MC and NHAI to ensure smooth traffic on highways.

