Business hit by dump in festive season: Urban Estate traders

Jalandhar, October 25

The contentious garbage dump at Urban Estate Phase-II here has become a nuisance for both residents as well as the traders. They said the unhygienic condition at the dump site and unbearable stench emanating from there was not only causing various health hazards but also turning away potential customers.

Traders said considering that the festive season was around the corner, the MC should have resolved the garbage issue. “There are a number of restaurants, hospitals, commercial establishments and a petrol pump near the dump. We were already protesting against the proposal of setting up a permanent dump here and were demanding the heaps of waste lying unattended to be removed, but the problem has now worsened as MC has no space left that could be used as a dumping site,” said Saurabh Bajaj, a trader.

Kanwar Sartaj, who owns a café in the area, said: “The authorities concerned agreed to our demands of not setting up a permanent dump here, and assured that the garbage lying unattended would be lifted soon. However, in the last week of September when Model Town dump was closed, and we traders too, were not letting safai karamcharis use this site, so the MC along with local leaders held a meeting with us.”

Shopkeepers said in the evening when safai karamcharis unload the garbage at the site, it became difficult for them to step out of their shops. “We appeal to the MC to resolve the issue at the earliest as the dump in the middle of a posh residential and commercial locality is not only taking a toll on residents’ health, but also affecting our businesses,” they added. They also threatened to hold a protest at the site if the garbage is not lifted at the earliest. “We have already given enough time to corporation officials, and now the festive season too has passed, so the MC should resolve the issue soon”, they added. — TNS

‘Garbage piling up’ Citing problems that safai karamcharis and residents were facing due to piling garbage, MC officials convinced us to open the dump site for three or four days, which affected our business. Nothing has been done to shift the site. — Kanwar Sartaj, café owner

New site by November-end: MC

MC officials claimed that the issue would be resolved by the end of November as they were finding a new dumping site in the city, which would be away from residential or commercial areas.