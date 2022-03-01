Busy Kapurthala road a nightmare for commuters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 28

The main road from Kapurthala Chowk to HMV College, one of the busiest intersections of the city, has become an eyesore for residents, patients, students and commuters. There are several big hospitals and key educational institutions on it.

Two months back, the sewage board started digging the stretch between HMV Chowk and Kapurthala road for the laying of water supply line. The work is being carried out by a private company L&T on behalf of the sewerage board. After laying of the line for almost one kilometre from the HMV Chowk, a huge leakage of water was noticed at a stretch near the Tagore Hospital. On further exploration, a 50-year-old sewer line, covered with bricks, was discovered with water flowing in it.

The digging machines being used by workers have badly damaged this old sewerage line. Unable to find the route of this old sewer, the company filled the gaps with mud and stopped the work.

The leaking water from the old sewer line and continuous rains has damaged the road. The dust mud and sand in front of the road have made the life of commuters and patients miserable in view of the dilapidated condition of the road. At times, it gets extremely difficult for vehicles and even ambulances to reach and enter the hospital.

Dr, Vijay Mahajan, MD, Tagore Hospital, said, “The road stretch has been posing a huge inconvenience to commuters for over two months now. The problem is especially grave for critical patients being brought in by ambulances. At times, the road is in such a bad shape that ambulances have to take detours from residential areas just to reach the hospital. Even those making it through the road come amidst a bumpy ride which is very detrimental for critical patients.”

Kamleshwar Sharma, an area resident, who has to take the stretch daily to head to his office, said, “Several accidents have taken place here. Shockers of the vehicles are damaged and two wheelers can’t even pass through this stretch. Those on bikes or scooters go back home covered with a layer of mud and dust in dry weather and in sludge during the rains. Residents have to take much longer detours as the stretch isn’t usable as long as the work is going on. This has been going on for months in one of the busiest roads in the town which has several medical and educational institutions lying right on it.”

Commissioner, MC Jalandhar, Karnesh Sharma, said, “We are aware of the leakage which had happened in the old pipeline. The work was stalled due to elections. Earlier also, snags had developed as mud dug up from the spot kept falling back in due to limited space for the digging work. There was a meeting on the issue day before yesterday too. The company has been instructed to fix the leak and finish the work as soon as possible. A notice has also been issued to them.”