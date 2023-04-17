Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 16

A portion of the road at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar Chowk has caved in, creating a 20-ft-deep sinkhole, putting the lives of commuters at risk. The chowk is one of the busiest roads in the city, catering to heavy traffic throughout the day.

Eyewitnesses report that the cave-in occurred suddenly on Saturday evening, sending debris and dust flying into the air. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, but the incident has raised concerns about the safety of the city’s infrastructure.

Local authorities and police have closed the road and placed barricades on all sides of the roundabout to prevent any further damage. The road has been lying closed since Saturday evening, and no repair work has been started yet. The MC officials were yet to assess the situation and come out with a plan to repair the damage.

According to the MC officials, the sewerage line running under the portion of the road where the cave-in occurred was nearly 50 years old. Heavy pressure on the sewerage pipes seems to have caused the wall separating the lines to break, leading to the road caving in.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the city. A similar incident of road cave-in occurred at Latifpura chowk, just 1 km away from GTB Nagar Chowk, four to five years ago. Then also, due to pressure on sewerage pipes, the road caved in, resulting in the death of one person. It then took the MC over a month to complete the repair work.

The residents have expressed concern over the maintenance of old sewerage lines and stated that if maintenance work had been carried out on time, such incidents could have been avoided. They have also raised questions about the city’s infrastructure and the quality of its construction.

“The MC will need to reconstruct the entire chowk by digging to a depth of 20 feet,” said sources in MC, adding that it could take up to two months to complete the repairs. Despite repeated attempts, the MC Commissioner and officials of the Building and Road Department, they could not be contacted.

