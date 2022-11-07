Buy subsidised stubble management equipment till November 20

Hoshiarpur, November 6
With a goal to help farmers in the management of paddy straw and bring down the stubble-burning incidents, the Punjab Government has decided to extend the period of sanctions issued to farmers for the purchase of equipment for stubble management on subsidy
till November 20. Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans stated that the approval period of the machines, which was earlier due to end on November 7, has now been extended till November 20.
Besides, the Deputy Commissioner said the new sanctions to purchase Baler machines would be valid for 21 days. He also appealed to the farmers to help join the fight against pollution by making the most of such government schemes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...