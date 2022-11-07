Buy subsidised stubble management equipment till November 20

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 6

With a goal to help farmers in the management of paddy straw and bring down the stubble-burning incidents, the Punjab Government has decided to extend the period of sanctions issued to farmers for the purchase of equipment for stubble management on subsidy

till November 20. Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans stated that the approval period of the machines, which was earlier due to end on November 7, has now been extended till November 20.

Besides, the Deputy Commissioner said the new sanctions to purchase Baler machines would be valid for 21 days. He also appealed to the farmers to help join the fight against pollution by making the most of such government schemes.