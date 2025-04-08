The presence of Bahujan Samaj Party, Nawanshahr, MLA Nachhatar Pal on the dias of the government's two state-level functions in the town for the past nearly a fortnight is fuelling speculations of his joining the Aam Aadmi Party.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are giving Nachhatar Pal a lot of importance at their functions even as the MLAs and MPs of other parties are seldom invited by them. As the CM on Monday launched the Sikhya Kranti programme and inaugurated the School of Eminence project at Nawanshahr, Nachhatar was seated on the stage.

Even during the inauguration of the medical college project in the town on March 23, Nachhatar had been invited to attend the event. His closeness with Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, Banga MLA, who shifted from SAD to AAP, is well-known. Dr Sukhi has worked with Nachhatar Pal in the BSP earlier just like two other AAP leaders - Jasvir S Garhi (now chairperson of the Punjab State SC Commissioner) and party spokesperson Pawan Tinu.

Leaders of the BSP, AAP and even the Congress and SAD are aware that he has been warming up with the CM. But Nachhatar maintains, "There is no substance in any such rumours about me. I am on a mission to improve the plight of Nawanshahr. For this, I need the government support. That is all. In all my career, I have been engaged in doing andolan against the governments for supporting weaker sections. I shall continue with that in all my political career".

SAD leaders too have been maintaining, "Nachhatar Pal became MLA with our support. He had got the ticket in the SAD-BSP alliance. But we are aware that he has been inching close to the AAP now". The BSP leaders too have said they are aware of the development and are keeping a watch.

Insiders in AAP said all decks of Nachhatar Pal's joining are clear. The party is just waiting for the announcement of the Ludhiana West Assembly poll to formally induct him and give the party the boost at the right time.