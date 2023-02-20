 Bypoll effect? AAP reaches out to industry twice in fortnight : The Tribune India

Bypoll effect? AAP reaches out to industry twice in fortnight

Bypoll effect? AAP reaches out to industry twice in fortnight

Industrialists with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha in Jalandhar on Sunday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 19

In its second reach out to industrialists within a fortnight, the Aam Aadmi Party held a meeting with the city industrialists. The meeting was hosted by AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and leader Raghav Chadha in Jalandhar on Sunday.

On February 6, CM Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with industrialists here, promising them the resolution of their key issues. The second meeting comes amid the impending Jalandhar bypoll.

Law & order cause for concern

  • The law and order situation and repeated extortion calls have caused unrest among industrialists, so much so that some have shifted abroad to feel secure, sources say
  • “These issues are taken up discreetly as industrialists are scared of being targeted. This has been taken up at the local level by MLAs. The industry believes the government needs to do serious work to provide a safe environment for it to function,” they add

It was only yesterday that calls went out to the industrialists for the meeting. The AAP government has recently been under fire for the industry’s exodus to Uttar Pradesh. Today’s meeting comes amid a scenario where a disgruntled industry has been eager for a reach out and resolution of demands from the government.

Nearly 100 industrialists representing 10 to 12 associations were present during the meeting. The associations present at the meeting included the Udyog Manufacturers’ Association, Jalandhar Industrial Focal Point Extension Association, Northern Chamber of Small and Medium Industries and Jalandhar Auto Parts Manufacturers Association.

To address their grievances, Chadha presided over the meeting, with Jalandhar MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora and Inderjit Kaur, Deputy Commissioner and MC Commissoner among other officials, present on the occasion.

Industrialist Narinder Saggu, Managing Partner, Hind Pumps and President of Jalandhar Industrial Focal Point Extension Association, said: “During the pre-election meeting that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held with industrialists in Jalandhar, many promises were made. However, eventually none of the AAP’s sops hasd been aimed at industrialists. At the CM’s meeting some days ago also, our problems went unheard. However, the positive sign of today’s meeting is that at least officials have been directed to address the issues in a time-bound manner.”

He added, “The land enhancement issue is a 25-year-old matter that is yet to be addressed. Land enhancement costs have been a big burden on the industry. The MP assured us that this will be done away with. He also assured that the government will reconsider doing away with the change of land use tedious formalities. For grievances like sewerage cleaning in the focal point area, MC officials were directed to do the needful.”

Nitin Sethi, senior vice president, Udyog Manufacturers Association: “Various issues were taken up one at a time, and we are looking for a speedy resolution. Be it the CLU issue, provision of mother sub-station at Gadaipur, fixing of the severely damaged approach roads, they were allocated to officials.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police conduct ‘Op Seal’ at 10 inter-state borders; over 6,000 vehicles checked, 32 impounded, challans issued to 366 violators

2
Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ‘Seven-Star’ Jadeja helps India beat Australia by 6 wickets in 2nd Test

3
Nation

Rs 2,000 crore deal to 'purchase' Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation

4
Nation

CBI defers Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s questioning in excise policy case

5
Patiala

Four killed, 17 injured as Bolero hits bus from rear on Sangrur-Patiala road

6
Trending

75-year-old son sings to his 105-year-old father, video of rare bonhomie leaves Internet in awe of it

7
Chandigarh

Temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

8
Himachal

Ration bags from fair price shops found abandoned in forest in Himachal’s Hamirpur

9
Entertainment

Parking challan for Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai police share ‘Punchnama’ style post for him

10
Nation

Strong Opposition unity impossible without strong Congress: Party's big signal to non-BJP camp on 85th AICC Plenary eve

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

Opposition unity for 2024 polls on agenda at AICC meet

Opposition unity for 2024 polls on agenda at AICC meet

Only a strong Congress can lead anti-BJP front: Jairam Rames...

Punjab Health Systems Corporation Scam: Rs 13 crore goods bought without tender

Punjab Health Systems Corporation Scam: Rs 13 crore goods bought without tender

47-yearold man drags 16-year-old girl by hair in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for declining marriage proposal

47-yearold man drags 16-year-old girl by hair in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for declining marriage proposal

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report

Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...

North Korea fires missile 2 days after ICBM test

North Korea fires missile 2 days after ICBM test


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Two involved in kidnapping, ~10L extortion case nabbed

Amritsar: Two involved in kidnapping, Rs 10L extortion case nabbed

Farmer unions set for rail roko in Gurdaspur from Feb 22

Drone entering from Pak side shot down

New SSP (Rural) seeks people’s cooperation to check crime

NSDC Adviser wants to set up skill dev centre in city

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Hry employees cane-charged, many hurt

Haryana employees cane-charged, many hurt

Mani Majra man held with drugs, revolver

Fake surety: Parking contractor booked

Protester held for fleeing without paying for fuel

open house: Is it justified to stop registration of non-electric two-wheelers?

Miscreants throw stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence

Miscreants throw stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence

Ahead of Delhi Budget, Manish Sisodia seeks suggestions from traders

Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia skips CBI summons

'Raahgiri' makes Capital comeback after three-year gap

At 31.5ºC, Delhi records hottest day of Feb in 2 yrs

Focus more on Mission 100%, DEOs, school heads directed

Focus more on Mission 100%, DEOs, school heads directed

Potato glut revives old fears of Doaba farmers

Show-cause notice to Ludhiana MC secy

Amritsar shuttler wins Punjab Masters C’ship

Woman among seven booked for murder

Two killed, 15 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck on highway

Two killed, 15 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck on highway

Thief held, stolen scooter, gold ornaments recovered

Refrain from dumping waste into Buddha Nullah, MC tells residents

Illegal colony being constructed in Lohara, civic body officials in slumber

Three months on, Vertical Garden project site sans plants

Language Dept to issue fines over failure to change sign boards to Pbi

Language Dept to issue fines over failure to change sign boards to Pbi

Cancer awareness marathon