Bypoll effect? AAP reaches out to industry twice in fortnight

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 19

In its second reach out to industrialists within a fortnight, the Aam Aadmi Party held a meeting with the city industrialists. The meeting was hosted by AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and leader Raghav Chadha in Jalandhar on Sunday.

On February 6, CM Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with industrialists here, promising them the resolution of their key issues. The second meeting comes amid the impending Jalandhar bypoll.

Law & order cause for concern The law and order situation and repeated extortion calls have caused unrest among industrialists, so much so that some have shifted abroad to feel secure, sources say

“These issues are taken up discreetly as industrialists are scared of being targeted. This has been taken up at the local level by MLAs. The industry believes the government needs to do serious work to provide a safe environment for it to function,” they add

It was only yesterday that calls went out to the industrialists for the meeting. The AAP government has recently been under fire for the industry’s exodus to Uttar Pradesh. Today’s meeting comes amid a scenario where a disgruntled industry has been eager for a reach out and resolution of demands from the government.

Nearly 100 industrialists representing 10 to 12 associations were present during the meeting. The associations present at the meeting included the Udyog Manufacturers’ Association, Jalandhar Industrial Focal Point Extension Association, Northern Chamber of Small and Medium Industries and Jalandhar Auto Parts Manufacturers Association.

To address their grievances, Chadha presided over the meeting, with Jalandhar MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora and Inderjit Kaur, Deputy Commissioner and MC Commissoner among other officials, present on the occasion.

Industrialist Narinder Saggu, Managing Partner, Hind Pumps and President of Jalandhar Industrial Focal Point Extension Association, said: “During the pre-election meeting that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held with industrialists in Jalandhar, many promises were made. However, eventually none of the AAP’s sops hasd been aimed at industrialists. At the CM’s meeting some days ago also, our problems went unheard. However, the positive sign of today’s meeting is that at least officials have been directed to address the issues in a time-bound manner.”

He added, “The land enhancement issue is a 25-year-old matter that is yet to be addressed. Land enhancement costs have been a big burden on the industry. The MP assured us that this will be done away with. He also assured that the government will reconsider doing away with the change of land use tedious formalities. For grievances like sewerage cleaning in the focal point area, MC officials were directed to do the needful.”

Nitin Sethi, senior vice president, Udyog Manufacturers Association: “Various issues were taken up one at a time, and we are looking for a speedy resolution. Be it the CLU issue, provision of mother sub-station at Gadaipur, fixing of the severely damaged approach roads, they were allocated to officials.”