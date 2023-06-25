Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 24

One of the busiest markets of the city and the approach route for many residents of the inner bazaars to make their way into the New Court Road and the DC complex area, the tangled web of wires at the Phagwara Gate gives its entrance a mysterious, dark look.

A mountain of towering commercial and upper floor residential establishments can be glanced only through a thick curtain of wires.

Oblivious to the charms of opulent West markets or the better planned bazaars, traders at Phagwara Gate have been living with the overhead wires hanging at their shop fronts for ages. Shopkeepers are so used to this that they have grown skeptical and don’t even mention it as a problem (among a host of other issues clouding them).

Others, however, say the municipal authorities can do better to organise the city save its bazaars from the menace of overhanging wires.

Deepak, who has a shop at Phagwara Gate for the past 40 years, says, “Never have I seen any official bothering about this tangled web of wires. On occasions, when a heavy vehicle strays in or when there is a political rally; a huge vehicle or truck etc., might get stuck but other than that the wires are not the biggest of our concerns. Also, when a host of civic issues bother residents, the wires aren’t exactly a priority for officials. The traffic in the market has increased manifold. There are jams every day. Officials don’t listen to our grievances, would they care about wires?”

Sangeeta Aroa, who regularly passes through the area, says, “The wires are as old as pre-Partition houses. There have been accidents when occasionally a vehicle gets tangled. It takes hours to untangle the mess. The area remains held up for that time. Some shopkeepers tie the wires up near their shops to avoid accidents — but most of these lie in disarray.”